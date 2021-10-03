Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Officiating DGP takes stock of internal security
chandigarh news

Punjab: Officiating DGP takes stock of internal security

Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Punjab officiating DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota instructed the officers to keep a strict vigil in view of the security situation in the border state of India. (PTI)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In wake of the recent recovery of grenades and RDX-laden tiffin boxes in Punjab, officiating director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota chaired a high-level meeting at police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Saturday.

The DGP, who was accompanied by ADGP (intelligence) Varinder Kumar, ADGP (internal security) RN Dhoke and ADGP (counter intelligence and organised crime control unit) Amit Prasad took stock of the internal security arrangements.

After a briefing with senior officers, the DGP expressed the satisfaction over the efforts being taken on the counter-terrorism front.

“The situation in the state is peaceful and Punjab Police is ready for any challenges,” he said.

The acting DGP also stressed on the need to intensify vigil, in view of the upcoming festive season.

He instructed the officers to not let anyone take law into their hands and deal firmly with those found indulging in violent activities.

DGP Sahota also cautioned the people of Punjab to remain on alert and immediately inform the police if they find any suspicious thing lying abandoned or unclaimed anywhere, including in trains, buses or restaurants etc.

