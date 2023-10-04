Punjab: On camera, 80-year-old dies as scooter hits Cong MLA’s car

An 80-year-old man died after his scooter rammed into Shahkot Congress MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia’s vehicle near Jasomajra village on Jalandhar-Nawanshahr national highway on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kishan of Thinda village in SBS Nagar, while Parkash Ram (80), who was riding pillion, received multiple injuries.

Deputy superintendent of police Sarwan Singh said the incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed on the national highway.

“In the video, deceased Ram Kishan, who was riding Activa Honda, was trying to cross the national highway. Their scooter lost control and collided with MLA’s vehicle coming from the opposite side,” he said.

In the video, it could be seen that MLA Sherowalia’s driver tried to avert the accident, but the scooter rider could not control the vehicle and rammed into the car. The MLA was seen coming out of his vehicle and rushing the victims to the hospital.

The deceased succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while the injured was taken to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Jalandhar.

The DSP said the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

