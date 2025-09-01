Punjab: One arrested with 3.5kg heroin, 2 lakh drug money in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police have apprehended a drug smuggler and recovered 3.5 kg of heroin along with ₹2 lakhs in drug money from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Police recovered 3.5 kg heroin along with ₹ 2 lakhs in drug money from possession of the accused in Jalandhar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar Enclave near Khambra, Jalandhar. The arrested accused is a habitual drug trafficker with three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him in Punjab and New Delhi, police said.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said that during special checks, police teams of the special cell had stopped Manjit Singh for checking.

“During his frisking, police teams recovered the heroin consignment and drug money from his black colour kit,” she said.

“In the preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that the accused was going to deliver the consignment to someone when police teams apprehended him. Probe is on to identify the source of the consignment and to identify the person/s who were supposed to get the consignment,” she added.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sadar commissionerate police station.

On held with 7kg heroin in Ferozepur

Ferozepur : Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major smuggling attempt in Ferozepur by arresting a smuggler with 7kg of heroin on Sunday.

In a release, a BSF spokesman said that troops had laid a checkpoint following a tip-off and intercepted the accused riding a motorcycle.

“On being challenged, the biker attempted to escape but was swiftly overpowered by the vigilant team. A thorough search led to the recovery of 14 packets of heroin weighing nearly 7kg from his possession,” the statement added. The BSF hasn’t released the name of the accused.

The arrested smuggler has been handed over to the local police for further legal action, the statement added.