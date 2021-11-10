Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship kicks off

The Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for Men and Women kicked off at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday
Players in action during the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 12:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for Men and Women kicked off at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Tuesday. The tournament will continue till November 14.

On the inaugural day, 60 matches were played in under-18 group. The winners will get a cash prize of 1 lakh, besides getting a chance to get selected into the state team.

In Pool A, Hoopsters beat Muktars by 22-10, Multipurpose School 2 beat Drakes by 17-14, Hoopsters beat Multipurpose School 2 by 16-14, the Drakes beat Muktars by 14-13, Hoopsters beat the Drakes by 14-09 and Muktars beat Multipurpose School 2 by 15-11.

In Pool B, Wespian Boys lost to Eagles Club by 05-22, Jain Club lost to PSPS stealers by 05-11, Wespian Boys lost to Jain Club by 03-04, Eagles Club bear NSPS stealers by 21-02, Wespian Boys lost to NSPS stealers by 08-15 and Eagles Club beat Jain Club by 21-02.

In Pool C, Goshawrs beat Baseline SCPC by 21-17, the Kashi beat Buddha Dal Public school by 13-03, Gosshawrs bear the Kashi by 20-12, Baseline SCPC beat Buddha Dal Public School by 18-10, Goshawrs beat Buddha Dal Public School by 21-09 and Baseline SCPC lost to The Kashi by 11-12.

