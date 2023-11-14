Punjab open ladies golf: Defending champion Guntash eyes another title

Defending champion Guntash Sandhu along with other 99 golfers will be vying for top honours during the 29th Punjab open ladies golf championship which will take place at the Chandigarh Golf Club course from November 14 to 16. Members of Chandigarh Golf Club addressing media regarding 29th Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship to be held from November 14 to 16. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Considered among the biggest amateur ladies’ golf tournaments in North India, the tournament will serve as an ideal platform to highlight existing talent and encourage upcoming juniors and potential lady golfers, according to Chandigarh Golf Club lady captain, Rima Dhillon. She adds, “Golfers from cities like Noida, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubhneswar, and Delhi will be seen in action during the tournament. We are hoping to have an action-packed three-day contest.” This will be a three-day, 54-hole event with the cut applied after two rounds, 36-holes. This year, 20 juniors will participate in the event, showcasing the upcoming young talent of the region.

According to the organisers, there won’t be any cash rewards but prizes will be given to participants and winners. There will be awards for the best juniors, super-seniors and senior players. The women golfers have been preparing at the club course a week ahead of the tournament.

A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, Guntash said, “It was wonderful to win the trophy last season. I have been practising hard and will be raring for another good outing this time. I hope to retain the title and emerge victorious.”

