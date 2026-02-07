Punjab opposition targets CM Mann, alleges law and order collapse

Opposition parties hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation over the daylight murder of AAP leader Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi, alleging the collapse of law and order in the state. Window glasses seen scattered on the seats inside the car in which AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead by armed assailants near a gurdwara, in Jalandhar on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, in a post on X, said, “…if even ruling party leaders aren’t safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens? Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis, while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the situation “anarchy” and demanded the chief minister’s immediate resignation. “Punjab is bleeding under AAP’s ‘zero fear’ government. Even AAP leaders are not safe in their own government,” Badal posted on X.

He claimed that nearly 25 murders have occurred in January alone, occurring at busy markets, wedding venues, and religious sites.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a post on X, alleged nobody is safe under AAP rule in Punjab. “This is what we have been warning time and again. AAP has pushed Punjab into Jungle Raj,” he said. Congress’ Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh said, “This represents a direct affront to the government’s authority. While the administration claims operations to eliminate these gangsters, such measures have proven woefully ineffective.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma also hit out at the Mann government, saying that the killing is a chilling reminder that Punjab is slipping into complete lawlessness.

“When leaders of the ruling party themselves are being gunned down in public places, it exposes the utter collapse of governance and the dangerous rise of gangster raj across the state. If those in power are not safe, what protection remains for the common people of Punjab?” Chugh said in a post on X.

Chugh said that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised to eradicate criminals and miscreants from Punjab, “but instead it has pushed the state deeper into fear, drugs, organised crime, and administrative paralysis. My Punjab, once known for its courage and prosperity, is now being pushed towards anarchy due to sheer incompetence and lack of leadership,” Chugh said.

Sharma said if the security of a person close to the CM cannot be ensured, then how will a common citizen feel safe?