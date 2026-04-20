Chandigarh, As part of its ongoing anti-gangster drive 'Gangstran Te Vaar', the Punjab Police has arrested over 22,000 individuals, including 461 associates of gangsters, in the past three months.

Punjab: Over 22,000 individuals held during anti-gangster drive in last 3 months

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Over the past three months, the Punjab Police has carried out 62,302 raids across the state till April 19, leading to the arrest of 915 proclaimed offenders, officials said on Monday.

Launched on January 20, the drive was designed to dismantle the ecosystem of organised crime by targeting not just gangsters but also their logistical, financial, and communication networks.

The operation also relied heavily on preventive action, they said.

A total of 10,254 persons were detained under preventive measures, including 444 associates and 9,810 wanted individuals.

Alongside arrests, the operation resulted in substantial recoveries of weapons and explosives.

The police recovered 408 firearms, 148 sharp-edged weapons, 1,197 rounds of ammunition, 122 magazines, 2.5 kg of explosives, and six hand grenades during this period.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also seized 378.45 kg of heroin, 301.947 kg of opium, 2,838.77 kg of poppy husk, 12,37,318 intoxicant tablets, 7373.82 grams of intoxicant powder, 101.459 kg of ganja, and 790 grams of 'ice'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also seized 378.45 kg of heroin, 301.947 kg of opium, 2,838.77 kg of poppy husk, 12,37,318 intoxicant tablets, 7373.82 grams of intoxicant powder, 101.459 kg of ganja, and 790 grams of 'ice'. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, authorities confiscated drug money worth ₹1.05 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, authorities confiscated drug money worth ₹1.05 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Promod Ban, Additional Director General of Police, Anti -Gangster Task Force, stated, "The 'Gangstran Te Vaar' operation is not limited to identifying gangs or their networks; its main aim is to eliminate the existence of gangs from Punjab." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Promod Ban, Additional Director General of Police, Anti -Gangster Task Force, stated, "The 'Gangstran Te Vaar' operation is not limited to identifying gangs or their networks; its main aim is to eliminate the existence of gangs from Punjab." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asserting that every police personnel is committed to intensifying this operation for the safety and betterment of residents, Ban informed that during the drive, the Punjab Police successfully busted local gangster networks, covering every district, village, and city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asserting that every police personnel is committed to intensifying this operation for the safety and betterment of residents, Ban informed that during the drive, the Punjab Police successfully busted local gangster networks, covering every district, village, and city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Within three months, the operation has achieved massive success. Not only gangsters, but even those supporting them are now wary of the consequences. The scale of arrests, recoveries, and police involvement reflects the success of 'Gangstran Te Vaar'," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Within three months, the operation has achieved massive success. Not only gangsters, but even those supporting them are now wary of the consequences. The scale of arrests, recoveries, and police involvement reflects the success of 'Gangstran Te Vaar'," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking inspiration from the ongoing campaign against drugs, the Punjab government designed this drive as a comprehensive assault on organised crime. The operation integrates technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to track and monitor criminal activity.

An Anti-Gangster Helpline has also been launched to encourage citizen participation and reward credible information.

"Through the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' operation, Punjab Police now possess extensive data to track criminals swiftly. There is no space for 'gangster culture' in Punjab, and the police remain committed to ensuring this.

The operation helped solve multiple cases and led to the arrests of criminals involved in crimes across states. The networks and funding of these gangs have been significantly disrupted, and the operation will continue with greater vigilance," Ban stated.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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