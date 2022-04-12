Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students
chandigarh news

Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students

The parents lifted the dharna and let the staff out after an assurance from the education department that suitable action will be taken against the teacher by April 20
The parents were angry after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children at a government primary school in Sangrur.
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Angered after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children, protesting parents locked the staff of a government primary school inside its building at Balran village, about 50 kilometres from the Sangrur district headquarters, on Monday.

The parents and other villagers were demanding termination of the school teacher concerned. “We have lodged a complaint with police after the teacher thrashed our children. We have also given a complaint to the district school education department,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident of the village.

The parents lifted the dharna and let the staff out in the evening, only after an assurance from the education department that inquiry will be completed and suitable action will be taken against the teacher by April 20.

“We have started an inquiry into the matter.The school teacher has been moved to another school on temporary basis for the time being,” said district education officer Kultran Singh. Meanwhile, inspector Bitten Kumar, in-charge, Moonak police station, said: “We are verifying the facts and complaint filed by the parents.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP