Punjab: Parents lock staff inside school after teacher thrashes students

Angered after a teacher allegedly thrashed some children, protesting parents locked the staff of a government primary school inside its building at Balran village, about 50 kilometres from the Sangrur district headquarters, on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The parents and other villagers were demanding termination of the school teacher concerned. “We have lodged a complaint with police after the teacher thrashed our children. We have also given a complaint to the district school education department,” said Jasveer Singh, a resident of the village.

The parents lifted the dharna and let the staff out in the evening, only after an assurance from the education department that inquiry will be completed and suitable action will be taken against the teacher by April 20.

“We have started an inquiry into the matter.The school teacher has been moved to another school on temporary basis for the time being,” said district education officer Kultran Singh. Meanwhile, inspector Bitten Kumar, in-charge, Moonak police station, said: “We are verifying the facts and complaint filed by the parents.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}