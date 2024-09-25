Patiala law varsity row: Did nothing wrong but ready to apologise, says VC

The student protests at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) entered their fourth day on Wednesday, alleging that the vice-chancellor violated the privacy of female students at their hostel. VC Jai Shankar Singh has denied the allegations. The protesting students have alleged that the university authorities are contacting their parents to pressurise them into calling off the stir. (HT Photo)

The protests began after the female students accused the VC of violating their privacy during his visit to the girls’ hostel on Sunday. They claim that the VC entered the hostel rooms unannounced with female students further alleging that the VC questioned their choice of clothing.

The students on Wednesday also alleged that the university authorities are contacting their parents to pressurise them into calling off the stir. One of the protesting students, who wished to remain anonymous, said that his parents received a call from the university, stating that I was leading the protest. “They (my parents) were told that I could face suspension or expulsion if I continued to participate in the demonstration,” the student said. Another student from Uttar Pradesh also shared a similar experience.

University officials, however, denied the allegations and RGNUL acting register Naresh Kumar said: “No student can be expelled without following a due process. I don’t believe a student can be expelled merely for participating in a protest.”

Did nothing wrong but ready to apologise: VC

VC Jai Shankar Singh denied the allegations and said: “I visited the girls’ hostel to address complaints of overcrowding due to dual-sharing arrangements. If I made any female student uncomfortable during my visit, I apologise.”

He clarified that he had not made any comments on the students’ clothing and was accompanied by female hostel staff during the visit.

Singh added that had he not entered the rooms, he wouldn’t have known how first-year students were cramped into a space meant for one person.

Punjab women’s commission chief Raj Lali Gill also visited the university and held separate meetings with the administration and the protesting students. She suggested forming a new committee with all stakeholders involved.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi criticised the VC’s action and urged an immediate investigation.

Priyanka, in a post on X, said: “It is extremely shameful that the Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Law University, Patiala, suddenly entered the rooms of the girl students without informing them and checked them and made indecent comments on their dress.”

The Congress leader also raised a question about moral policing and privacy issues. Former Union minister and BJP leader, Preneet Kaur, along with Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur, also came out in support of the students.