Punjab: Pay no more toll at two plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana stretch

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday travelled to Dhuri and announced that the terms of two toll plazas on Sangrur-Ludhiana road was going to expire after Sunday midnight.

A function was also organised at a toll plaza located near Ladda village in Dhuri, the assembly segment of Mann.

He also announced that he has rejected the application of toll plazas seeking extension or compensation. “These toll plazas were seeking extension of 20 months or compensation worth ₹50 crore, but I have rejected their demand and ordered their closure in a larger public interest,” Mann said.

He said that the toll plaza had began operations on September 5, 2015, for a period of seven years. These tolls were ‘gifts’ of the then Akali government, he said, adding that though former CM Parkash Singh Badal had promised that this toll plaza will not be made operational, immediately after their candidate won the by-poll, they took a U-turn and the toll was made functional in September 2015.