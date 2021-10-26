Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Petrol pumps to open for one shift from November 7
chandigarh news

Punjab: Petrol pumps to open for one shift from November 7

Citing the increasing cost of fuel and the difference in prices between Punjab and its adjoining states, the Petrol Pump Dealers' Association Punjab (PPDAP) announced on Monday that they will open petrol pumps for a single shift only from November 7 onwards for the next 15 days
Petrol pump dealers also cited difference in fuel prices between Punjab and its adjoining states as a reason for their decision. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 26, 2021
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Citing the increasing cost of fuel and the difference in prices between Punjab and its adjoining states, the Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association Punjab (PPDAP) announced on Monday that they will open petrol pumps for a single shift only from November 7 onwards for the next 15 days.

PPDAP president Paramjeet Singh Doaba, said, “Petrol pump dealers in Punjab are facing losses due to higher VAT on petrol and diesel compared to the neighbouring states and UTs. The non-revision of dealer margins for the last four years and state-owned oil marketing companies offloading their expenses on to dealers and locking supplies is hitting us badly.”

Saying that they will operate in a single shift only to cut expenses, Doaba added that all petrol pump dealers will keep their pumps closed on November 22 if their demands aren’t met.

Manjit Singh, general secretary, said, “Nearly 800 dealers of the eight border districts in Punjab are suffering losses due to 70% drop in sales. In fact, the whole fraternity is facing volume loss due to high fuel prices and non-increase of margins since last revision in August 2017. Fuel prices have gone up by nearly 38 per litre in the last 18 months, whereas the crude has risen to just $85 per barrel from $70 per barrel in January 2020.”

Mohali Petroleum Dealers’ Association president Ashwinder Mongia added how an oil mafia is starting to emerge in Punjab due to this difference in rates and how oil consumption of petrol pumps in Mohali is going down while the same is rising for adjoining Chandigarh and Haryana at Punjab’s expense and the state government is missing out on revenue because of this.

