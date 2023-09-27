Punjab plans to make 6 districts free of farm fires this year

In an action plan submitted to the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Punjab government has assured to bring down paddy stubble burning by 50% in comparison to last year. According to the state agriculture department officials, the delivery of machines on subsidy has started. This includes 11 different machines on subsidy including smart seeder, baler, crop reaper, reverse plough, mulcher, chopper, shrub master, straw rake, super SMS, surface seeder and zero till drill to manage paddy stubble so that farmers desist from burning it.

The state recorded 49,000 farm fires in 2022 down from 71,000 cases in 2021.

Additionally, the state plans to have six districts — Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Mohali and Nawanshahr — farm fire-free.

Nearly 20 million tonnes of paddy straw is estimated to be generated in the paddy harvest season that takes place in October and November months, which also includes 3.3 million tonnes of premium aromatic basmati variety. Out of the total paddy straw, the state government plans to manage around 11.5 million tonnes through various in-situ management measures and 4.67 million tonnes by the ex-situ method. In a Centre scheme that started in 2018, (till 2022) 1,17,672 subsidised machines for crop residue management (CRM) were given to the farmers, custom hiring centres (CHCs) and village panchayats, at a cost of ₹1,370 crore given to the state as 100% grant.

This year the Centre has sanctioned ₹350 crore for the current season, for which the state had to contribute 40%, ( ₹140 crore). The state government plans to give 23,000 more subsidised machines for crop residue management.

According to the state agriculture department officials, the delivery of machines on subsidy has started. This includes 11 different machines on subsidy including smart seeder, baler, crop reaper, reverse plough, mulcher, chopper, shrub master, straw rake, super SMS, surface seeder and zero till drill to manage paddy stubble so that farmers desist from burning it. The machines are for in-situ (mixing straw in the soil) and ex-situ (evacuating from the fields).

As per the data of 2022, the five districts of Punjab where maximum crop burning incidents were reported were Sangrur, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Moga, which recorded about 44% (21,560) of total fire counts of the state.

The CAQM has held four meetings to firm up the action plan and to review the preparedness and implementation for the current paddy harvesting season. According to the CAQM spokesperson it has sought district-wise action plans along with a macro plan for the state.

During the harvest in October-November, Punjab farmers usually have a shorter window to clear their fields for the winter crop. Invariably, many choose to burn the paddy stubble left behind after the harvest, sending up plumes of smoke that drift over to large population centres, sink and choke settlements in toxic smog.

The crisis often pushes air in North Indian states and that of the national capital Delhi into the severe category, with air quality index (AQI) climbing past 400 and even 450, to reach severe and severe-plus categories. Apart from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh farmers also contribute to the smog.

With the focus this year on ex-situ management of the paddy straw, the CAQM has asked the state government to establish pellet-making plants for mandatory co-firing of 20% coal with paddy straw-based pellets in brick kilns from May 2023; in bio-ethanol plants; biomass-based power plants; compressed biogas plants; cardboard factories etc.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gurpreet Singh Nibber Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora. ...view detail