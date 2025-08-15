Additional director general of police (ADGP) MF Farooqui and inspector Suresh Kumar of the counter-intelligence wing, Ludhiana, have been conferred with the President’s medal for distinguished service on the eve of the 79th Independence Day. Punjab Police ADGP, inspector get President medal for distinguished service

Inspector Suresh played a pivotal role in solving the ₹8.49 crore robbery at the CMS cash management firm.

Similarly, one IPS officer, inspector general of police (Intelligence-II) Gurdial Singh, and one PPS officer, DSP SSOC-Amritsar Gurpreet Singh, are among 14 officers/officials who have been awarded the medal for meritorious service.

The remaining officials include inspector Satinder Kumar, inspector Deepak Kumar, Inspector Jagdeep Singh, inspector Tejinderpal Singh, SI Amrik Singh, SI Sanjiv Kumar, SI Amritpal Singh, SI Anil Kumar, SI Bhupinder Singh, ASI Jaswinderjit Singh, ASI Kuldeep Singh, and SI Krishan Kumar.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav congratulated the awardees and said that such recognition plays a significant role in encouraging the police force to work with more dedication and devotion.

4 Bathinda cops to get CM Rakshak Padak for saving 11 from drowning

Chandigarh:

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, ASI Narinder Singh, senior constable Jaswant Singh, and senior constable Harpal Kaur have been nominated for the Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award for saving the lives of 11 people after a car fell into the Sirhind Canal in Bathinda on July 23.

The police personnel will be felicitated on the occasion of Independence Day.

Similarly, 15 officials, who have been selected for the Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty, include SHO police station Kiratpur Sahib Inspector Jatin Kapoor, Amritsar City CIA incharge Insp Amolakdeep Singh Kahlon, Incharge Yuva Saanjh Programme Inspector Navneet Kaur, Inspector Prabhjit Kumar from Intelligence Wing, SI Lovedeep Singh, SI Gurmail Singh, SI Dimple Kumar, SI Sukhchain Singh, SI Satwinder Singh, ASI Harjinder Singh, ASI Sandeep Singh, HC Sandeep Singh, HC Akbal Singh, HC Karambir Singh, and HC Jagjeet Singh.