KLF-backed terror module busted, 5 held in Punjab

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested five operatives of foreign-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and foiled a conspiracy of Pakistan ISI to disrupt the peace and harmony of the border state ahead of Independence Day.

The accused in custody of state special operating cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar.

Disclosing this, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said following the inputs that some terrorist elements, based abroad, have organised a terror module by recruiting foot-soldiers through criminals lodged in jails and are hatching a conspiracy to target minority leaders, police officials, and other prominent persons to disturb the peace and harmony of the state, the state special operating cell (SSOC) of SAS Nagar had immediately registered a case and started a special operation.

“After a two-week long operation, which involved meticulous intelligence gathering, technical analysis, and swift action, led to the apprehension of five operatives of this terrorist module involved in the nefarious plot,” the DGP said.

He said investigations have revealed that the links of this new module have been established with the same foreign-based handler— which had targeted Rajeev Mahajan in Batala on June 24, 2023, and they were controlling this separate module through these operatives to carry out different target killings in the state.

Investigations have also revealed that operatives of KLF, using a fake name Ranjodh Singh, have been recruiting foot soldiers through people based in jail, he said. The DGP added that the operatives were using fake narratives using social media to influence youth and transfer money into their bank accounts to motivate them to carry out target killings in Punjab.

SSOC SAS Nagar AIG Ashwani Kapur said that it was discovered that foreign-based handlers of KLF had provided a list of target persons, and module members had already conducted a recce of some of the targets. Further investigations are on, he added.

A case has been registered under Sections 153, 153-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 25(7) and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar.

