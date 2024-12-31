Punjab Police arrest nearly 9k smugglers in 2024: IGP

Punjab Police have arrested 8,935 drug smugglers, including 210 major figures, in 2024, inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Tuesday. Punjab Police have arrested 8,935 drug smugglers, including 210 major figures, in 2024, inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police have recovered a staggering 1,099kg of heroin, 991kg of opium, 414 quintals of poppy husk, and 2.94 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharmaceutical opioids from across the state, Gill said.

In addition to the drug busts, the police seized ₹16.87 crore in drug money and fortified 531 properties worth ₹335 crores belonging to major drug smugglers. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) dismantled 198 criminal modules, arrested 559 criminals, and seized 482 weapons, 102 vehicles, and 7kg of heroin.

The police also made significant strides in counter-terrorism operations, with the Internal Security Wing busting 12 terrorist modules, arresting 66 terrorists, and seizing 257 drones used for smuggling. A total of 513 drones were sighted this year, Gill said.

In a crackdown on mobile phones in jails, the police blacklisted 2,348 IMEI numbers and blocked 731 mobile numbers. Additionally, 843 proclaimed offenders in NDPS cases were arrested, and 71 drug users pledged rehabilitation under the NDPS Act.

Also, three criminals were neutralised, and 63 others arrested. Two drug smugglers, Gurdeep Singh and Avtar Singh, were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.