2 cops nabbed by vigilance for taking 10K-bribe in Patiala

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed Ramnagar police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Palwinder Singh and Punjab home guard volunteer Satyabhan for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 10,000. The VB spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Patiala range laid a trap and the accused were arrested while taking ₹ 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the VB said the above said police officials have been arrested on the complainant of Randhir Singh of Cheeka in Hayana.

He added that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the above said police officials demanded ₹ 30,000-monthly bribe to allow his three trucks to enter into Punjab without any hindrance.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Patiala range laid a trap and the accused were arrested while taking ₹ 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused. Further investigation is on, he added.