Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 cops nabbed by vigilance for taking 10K-bribe in Patiala

2 cops nabbed by vigilance for taking 10K-bribe in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 22, 2023 02:20 AM IST

Punjab police officials, ASI Palwinder Singh and home guard volunteer Satyabhan, were arrested for accepting a bribe of INR 10,000 from a truck driver.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed Ramnagar police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Palwinder Singh and Punjab home guard volunteer Satyabhan for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000.

The VB spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Patiala range laid a trap and the accused were arrested while taking <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.
The VB spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Patiala range laid a trap and the accused were arrested while taking 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the VB said the above said police officials have been arrested on the complainant of Randhir Singh of Cheeka in Hayana.

He added that the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the above said police officials demanded 30,000-monthly bribe to allow his three trucks to enter into Punjab without any hindrance.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Patiala range laid a trap and the accused were arrested while taking 10,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused. Further investigation is on, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
accused bribe complainant prevention of corruption act punjab randhir singh + 4 more
accused bribe complainant prevention of corruption act punjab randhir singh + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out