Punjab Police bust another weapon supply module in MP, two arrested

Punjab Police on Wednesday busted another interstate module involved in manufacturing and supply of illegal weapons across the state with the arrest two of its members from Madhya Pradesh.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said in an interstate operation, a team of the state counter intelligence, Amritsar, arrested Jeevan, 19, a resident of Jamli Gaytri Dham village in Barwani district and Vijay Thakur, 25, of Umrypani in Barwani of Madhya Pradesh from Sendhwan village in Barwani and recovered 39 pistols of .32 bore along with magazines from their possession.

The development came just four days after Kapurthala police busted an illicit weapon supply network with the arrest of its main supplier from Barwani in MP. This is the fourth such MP-based illegal weapon manufacturing and supply module busted by Punjab Police in the last eight months.

Prior to the Kapurthala bust, Amritsar rural police had unearthed two such modules, including one small arms manufacturing unit in MP with the arrest of smugglers, who were supplying weapons to gangsters, criminals and radicals in Punjab.

Raising concern that the areas of Khargone, Barwani and Burhanpur districts of MP have been emerging as a big-time base for manufacturing and supply of high-quality .30 bore and .32 bore weapons to gangsters of the country, the DGP said apart from unearthing illicit weapon manufacturing units in MP, different units of Punjab Police had earlier recovered huge caches of MP-manufactured illegal weapons from the state.

According to information, Punjab Police have recovered 122 MP-manufactured illegal weapons since September 2020.

Sharing details, the DGP said the counter intelligence wing in Amritsar had arrested two persons, identified as Hira Singh and Harmandeep Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran, after recovering three country-made pistols and ammunition from their possession on June 12, 2021, and during interrogation, they revealed that they procured these weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

The DGP said following these inputs, a special team led by inspector Inderdeep Singh was sent to MP to bust the entire module. He said that preliminary investigations revealed that these weapons were meant to be supplied to various criminal gangs and other anti-national elements in Punjab.