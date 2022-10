Punjab police bust five terrorist modules, arrest 17 in 10 days

The Punjab Police has busted five major terrorist modules and arrested 17 in the past ten days. The police have also recovered four rifles including AKs, an MP-9 and MP-5, 25 revolvers and pistols. Apart from this, the police teams also recovered three hand grenades and one IED. Stating this, Inspector General of Police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill while addressing a weekly press briefing here on Monday said that the police teams have managed to strike a major blow to the terrorist modules being operated by gangsters-turned-terrorists including Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Arsh Dalla from out of India.

On October 1, Punjab police busted a module after arresting three operatives of an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda after recovering one AK-56 assault rifle along with two magazines, 90 live cartridges, and two bullet shells from their possession, he said, adding that earlier on September 28, an operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Landa gang was arrested from Bihar for his involvement in several heinous crimes pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, assault, robbery, and snatching.

The IGP said that the next day, an ISI-backed drone-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module being operated by Canada-based terrorist/gangster Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala was busted with the arrest of its two operatives from the Chamkaur Sahib area.

The police recovered two illicit weapons – a .22 bore revolver and a .32 bore pistol along with 21 live cartridges from their possession. Two days later, the police arrested one more operative of the same module after recovering three hand grenades and two pistols from his car.

On October 4, Amritsar Rural Police busted an ISI-backed Narco-Terrorism module after arresting its main operative and one RDX loaded tiffin box fabricated into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) or Tiffin Bomb; two sophisticated AK-56 assault rifles along with two magazines and 30 live cartridges; one .30 bore pistol along with 6 live cartridges; and 2 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

The next day, another drone-based arms/ammunition smuggling module was busted with the arrest of its two members including a prisoner after recovering 10 foreign-made pistols including five .30 bore (made in China) and five 9mm (made in USA Beretta) from a location pinpointed by them, he said, adding that three more members of this module were arrested with fresh cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition in their possession including 17 pistols and one MP-4 rifle, besides, ₹1.01 crores cash and 500 grams of heroin.

On October 9, a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) module linked with Gurdev Singh (lodged in Faridkot jail) being operated by Germany-based Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga was busted with the arrest of its five members for arranging smuggled weapons and providing logistic support. The police also recovered two 9mm foreign-made pistols and a .32 bore pistol.

Giving weekly updates on drugs, the IGP said that last week, the police arrested 314 drug smugglers after registering 240 FIRs, including 32 related to the commercial quantity and recovered 18kg of heroin, 16kg of opium, 4kg of ganja, 5 quintals of poppy husk, and 3.71 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids, besides, recovering ₹9.73 lakhs drug money.

He said that with 11 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS cases arrested this week, the total number of arrests reached 365 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

