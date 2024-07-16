Punjab police bust inter-state arms smuggling racket, 2 arrested

State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar has busted an inter-state weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir alias Landa and recovered six .32 bore sophisticated pistols along with magazines and ammunition from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday. Guns recovered from inter-state weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two operatives of foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir alias Landa. (HT File)

Those arrested have been identified as Sumitpal Singh of village Thathian in Tarn Taran and Arpandeep Singh of Chamba Kalan in Tarn Taran.

Yadav said police teams from SSOC Amritsar launched an operation and apprehended both from near the railway station in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that accused persons were directly in touch with MP based illegal weapons dealer, he said, while adding that about a fortnight back they went to MP by bus to procure this weapon consignment and travelled back to Amritsar by train.

The DGP said that this is the second consignment procured by them from the same MP based weapon dealer in the last two months, who has been identified by the police. Investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages to further arrest remaining accused persons and dismantle illegal weapon smuggling operating from Madhya Pradesh.

Sharing more details, Amritsar AIG SSOC Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the arrested accused persons revealed that they procured this weapon consignment to further sell it to criminal elements. They also confessed to having sold off two .32 bore pistols to two unknown persons in Harike a month back, he said.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 42 dated 14.07.2024 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC Amritsar