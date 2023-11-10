close_game
Punjab Police bust interstate opioid manufacturing, supply network

Punjab Police bust interstate opioid manufacturing, supply network

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 10, 2023

Punjab Police have busted an interstate network of illegal opioid manufacturing and supply units from pharma factories based in Delhi and Haryana, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

Yadav said the development came after the three-month-long meticulous investigations of backward and forward linkages carried out by the Fatehgarh Sahib police into the arrest of a local drug peddler identified as Gaurav Singh alias Kaala Ambala, Haryana, who was arrested after recovery of 44 Leegesic injections and 44 Avil injections.

He said that following the trail after the arrest of a supplier, police teams have managed to trace and arrest the manufacturer of illegal pharma identified as Sumit Agarwal of Delhi, who has units in Rohini in Delhi and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

He said that the team comprising police personnel from CIA Fatehgarh Sahib and two drug inspectors also raided the pharma factory in Bahadurgarh in the presence of their local drug inspector and seized numerous illegal trading, financials, transport documents along with approximately 6 lakh unlabelled injections from the factory. This is in addition to the 3.24 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials and 2.20 lakh drug money already recovered in this case, he added.

So far, seven persons have been arrested in this case and five other accused arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Arbaaz, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Sahbez, Rakesh Kumar, and Ghanshyam.

