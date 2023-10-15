Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of two J&K residents

In a joint operation with Central agencies, Punjab Police thwarted a possible terrorist attack in the border state by busting a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-backed module and arresting two operatives, a top officials said on Saturday. The two accused being produced in a court in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The police said the terror module is being handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the LeT.

Those arrested have been identified as Uzair Ul Haq of Rahpora Khudwani and Raj Mohammad Andleeb of Kherwan in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). Both the arrested accused were produced in a court in Amritsar on Saturday. The court has granted their 10-day remand to the police.

The police have also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), as many hand grenades, one .30 bore pistol with two magazines and 24 cartridges, eight detonators, one timer switch and four batteries from their possession.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said following intel inputs that the Punjab border is being used by LeT for smuggling of huge consignments of arms and explosives, and their two members are expected to retrieve the consignment in the area of Kathu Nangal, the state special operation cell (SSOC) wing of Amritsar in coordination with Central agencies launched a special operation in the area and apprehended both the accused with the consignment.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused were recruited in the terror organisation by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat and the militant outfit was planning to use them to target places of strategic importance and prominent personalities in J&K and Punjab to disturb peace and harmony of the country.

The DGP said both the arrested accused persons were in constant touch with Firdaus Ahmed Bhat via various social media platforms and on Thursday, he had sent them to Amritsar to collect the consignment of weapons and bring it to Kashmir valley.

Sharing more details, an SSOC spokesperson said it was also revealed that accused Uzair Ul Haq, kin of Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, was earlier arrested in two cases pertaining to stone pelting in Kulgam. Whereas Raj Mohammad Andleeb has no previous criminal record, he added.

Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire terror network of LeT, he said, while adding that efforts are also being made to detect the source of the consignment.

A case has been registered under Sections 13, 17, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act and Sections 109, 115 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at SSOC police station in Amritsar.

