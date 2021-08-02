Punjab Police bust Nepal-linked drug racket

An international drug racket was busted in Kapurthala on Monday with the arrest of three peddlers and the recovery of 15kg of ganja from them.

The accused, Avtar Singh of Bhagalpur in Bihar who now stays in Jalandhar’s Ashok Nagar, Lakhwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Chhota Surtanpur, Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar.

Also read: Killed Jaish commander’s phone leads to Masood Azhar’s Pak terror empire

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that teams were formed under the supervision Phagwara SP Sarbjeet Singh Bahia along with DSP Paramjit Singh to keep a vigil on the activities of anti-social elements in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) that was patrolling the Phagwara bypass, stopped a private passenger bus (PB12-J-9252) headed for Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) and recovered the 15-kg ganja hidden in plastic packets.

The police team arrested the three men and booked them under the NDPS Act.

The SSP said during investigation, it’s learnt that the drug consignment was being smuggled from Nepal and three of them had links with peddlers of Nepal and Bihar.

“We will bust the entire supply line and each and every person involved in the network will be arrested,” the SSP added.