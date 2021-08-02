Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Police bust Nepal-linked drug racket
chandigarh news

Punjab Police bust Nepal-linked drug racket

An international drug racket was busted in Kapurthala on Monday with the arrest of three peddlers and the recovery of 15kg of ganja from them
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Three drug peddlers arrested by Punjab Police from a bus at Phagwara bypass near Kapurthala with 15-kg of ganja. (HT Photo)

An international drug racket was busted in Kapurthala on Monday with the arrest of three peddlers and the recovery of 15kg of ganja from them.

The accused, Avtar Singh of Bhagalpur in Bihar who now stays in Jalandhar’s Ashok Nagar, Lakhwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Chhota Surtanpur, Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar.

Also read: Killed Jaish commander’s phone leads to Masood Azhar’s Pak terror empire

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that teams were formed under the supervision Phagwara SP Sarbjeet Singh Bahia along with DSP Paramjit Singh to keep a vigil on the activities of anti-social elements in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) that was patrolling the Phagwara bypass, stopped a private passenger bus (PB12-J-9252) headed for Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) and recovered the 15-kg ganja hidden in plastic packets.

The police team arrested the three men and booked them under the NDPS Act.

The SSP said during investigation, it’s learnt that the drug consignment was being smuggled from Nepal and three of them had links with peddlers of Nepal and Bihar.

“We will bust the entire supply line and each and every person involved in the network will be arrested,” the SSP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP