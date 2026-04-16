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Punjab Police collaborates with IIT Ropar to strengthen AI-driven crime control

Punjab Police collaborates with IIT Ropar to strengthen AI-driven crime control

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 07:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, The Punjab government on Thursday joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar to develop a 'structured data system', aimed at strengthening the use of Artificial Intelligence in identifying and preventing crime.

Punjab Police collaborates with IIT Ropar to strengthen AI-driven crime control

Under this partnership, IIT Ropar will develop an advanced software with capabilities such as data analysis, voice recognition, and dashboard-based monitoring. These tools will support real-time tracking and intelligence-led policing, said an official statement.

The initiative aims to support ongoing anti-crime campaigns like 'Gangstran Te Vaar' and the anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashiyan Virudh'.

"The initiative will enable Punjab Police to build a comprehensive database of criminals by integrating both structured and unstructured data. This includes scanned PDFs and handwritten crime records, which will be digitised and unified into a single system, allowing access to information with just one click," it said.

The state government, in collaboration with IIT Ropar, has also ensured specialised technical support for tracking and analysis.

The project will convert fragmented crime data into actionable intelligence using AI tools, predictive models, and analytical dashboards, enabling faster processing and meaningful insights.

The initiative is expected to improve crime detection, monitor networks more effectively, and enable faster, data-driven action, significantly enhancing public safety, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police collaborates with IIT Ropar to strengthen AI-driven crime control
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab Police collaborates with IIT Ropar to strengthen AI-driven crime control
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