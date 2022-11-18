Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Police constable among 2 held for taking 10K bribe

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:43 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

AMRITSAR: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a police constable and an Amritsar resident for taking a bribe of 10,000, officials said on Thursday.

An official spokesperson said the accused constable, Gurdeep Singh, posted as naib reader in the office of assistant commissioner of police (Amritsar east) and Mayur, a resident of Karimpura in Amritsar, have been arrested on the complaint of Sucha Singh of the Partap Nagar locality of the city.

The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the police had registered a case against his son and Gurdeep and Mayur were demanding 15,000 for facilitating a compromise. However, the deal was struck at 10,000.

After verification of facts, a VB team arrested the duo while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Amritsar.

