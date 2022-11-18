Punjab Police constable among 2 held for taking 10K bribe

AMRITSAR: The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a police constable and an Amritsar resident for taking a bribe of ₹10,000, officials said on Thursday.

An official spokesperson said the accused constable, Gurdeep Singh, posted as naib reader in the office of assistant commissioner of police (Amritsar east) and Mayur, a resident of Karimpura in Amritsar, have been arrested on the complaint of Sucha Singh of the Partap Nagar locality of the city.

The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the police had registered a case against his son and Gurdeep and Mayur were demanding ₹15,000 for facilitating a compromise. However, the deal was struck at ₹10,000.

After verification of facts, a VB team arrested the duo while accepting the bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station, Amritsar.