Punjab Police constable held for snatching gold jewellery from courier in Sangrur

Punjab Police constable Ashish Kumar was on Tuesday arrested for snatching two bags containing 3.75kg of gold and precious stones from a train passenger in Sangrur on Monday.

Punjab Police constable Ashish Kumar in the custody of Bathinda police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) Yadvinder Singh Brar said Ashish Kumar was posted at the City 1 police station in Abohar town of Fazilka district.

A resident of Ram Sara village in Fazilka, the accused was arrested from Bathinda and special teams are following leads to arrest his accomplices, the SHO said.

“Our team has recovered the Etios car used by Ashish and his accomplices from Sangrur railway station besides the police uniform he was wearing at the time of committing the crime. Preliminary questioning of the accused has revealed that four more persons were involved in the crime and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” Brar said.

Two persons in police uniforms had reportedly snatched two bags from Raju Ram, an executive of a Delhi-based courier company, from a Sangrur station platform around 2.50am on Monday.

He was on the way to Bathinda to deliver the gold to jewellers.

Raju was travelling on the Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner train. The accused also snatched his mobile phone.

A case was registered by the Sangrur Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday against unidentified persons.

After being alerted by the Sangrur police, a police team of Bathinda spotted the robbers travelling in a car on Monday morning.

However, they managed to escape after a scuffle with the police near Bibiwala Chowk in Bathinda.

But the police followed clues that led to the arrest of the first accused in the crime.

The robbers ditched a box containing valuables worth ₹1.75 crore at the spot and the Bathinda police recovered the ornaments on Monday.