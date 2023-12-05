Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode’s aide Paramjit Singh caught at Amritsar airport

A day after Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode’s death, his close associate Paramjit Singh was arrested at Amritsar airport trying to catch a flight to London on a fake passport. ParamjitSingh, alias Dhadi, an associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode being arrested at the Amritsar airport on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The state special operation cell (SSOC) wing of Punjab Police caught Paramjit Singh, alias Punjab Singh, alias Dhadi from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, when he was about to take a London flight. A lookout circular (LoC) was issued against Dhadi, which led to his arrest, police sources said.

“Dhadi was trying to flee using a fake passport,” said a senior Punjab Police official, requesting anonymity.

“In a major breakthrough, SSOC Amritsar has arrested #UK-based, Paramjit Singh @ Punjab Singh @ Dhadi from #Amritsar airport. An associate of Lakhbir Rode, the chief of the banned terrorist outfit #ISYF, Dhadi has been involved in terror funding & other subversive activities in #Punjab,” tweeted director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. He said their investigation is on to unearth and expose the terrorist network.

72-year-old Rode, who was the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF)’s self-styled head and nephew of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, died of a cardiac arrest in Pakistan. Rode was listed as an ‘individual terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.