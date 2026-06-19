Punjab Police deport two KZF terror operatives from Malaysia

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, Punjab Police, along with central intelligence agencies and the Royal Malaysia Police, have deported two wanted operatives linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) from Malaysia, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. The accused, Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were arrested by Punjab Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport after landing in New Delhi on Thursday and taken to Punjab for interrogation.

The accused, Gurwinder Singh of Ambala and Manjeet Singh of Patiala, were arrested by Punjab Police teams upon landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Thursday and subsequently brought to the state.

According to the police, the duo served as the primary Malaysia-based handlers and funded a terror module specifically targeting India’s critical transport infrastructure, including the dedicated freight corridor lines.

The deportation follows a probe into sabotage attempts on Punjab’s railway network earlier this year, including a January 23 IED blast near Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and an attempted blast near Shambhu in Patiala on April 27.

Local police had previously busted the ground module, arresting four operatives and seizing a cache of military-grade hardware that included a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher, an assembled improvised explosive device (IED), RDX, hand-grenades, and sophisticated pistols. Interrogation revealed a transnational conspiracy stretching to Southeast Asia, where Gurwinder and Manjeet allegedly managed offshore bank accounts used to route terror funds directly to operatives on the ground to finance weapons procurement.

The deported accused were produced before a Patiala court on Thursday and remanded in police custody as operations continue to trace the remaining financial channels.

Case status

January 23, 2026: An IED explosion targeted the dedicated freight corridor track near Khanpur village in Fatehgarh Sahib, blowing up a portion of the rail line. Train’s loco pilot sustained minor injuries; the engine was damaged. Five ground operatives were arrested, including Pardeep Singh Khalsa (module kingpin), Kulwinder Singh, Satnam Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Gurjinder Singh was arrested later in a joint counter-intelligence operation.

April 27, 2026: IED detonation was attempted on the Rajpura-Shambhu rail section, but the device exploded prematurely while being planted. Ground operative Jagroop Singh died on the spot.