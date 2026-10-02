Chandigarh, Punjab Police Inspector Sunit Rani, who casually told the media "all is well" when asked about her arrest in a bribery case, was dismissed from service with immediate effect on Thursday.

Punjab Police inspector who said 'all is well' after bribery arrest dismissed

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According to the dismissal order issued by Inspector General of Police Nilambari Jagdale, Rani's conduct had brought "disrepute" to the Punjab Police, and she had proved herself to be a "black sheep" of the department.

Rani, who was posted as the Station House Officer at Kot Ise Khan Police Station in Moga, was booked along with another officer on September 26 by the Vigilance Bureau.

While returning from a court along with Vigilance Bureau officials, Rani was questioned by the media about allegations that she had accepted a bribe of ₹50,000. She responded: "All is well, all is well, all is well".

"Let's see what will happen. We will see. It's a part of life, and one should always remain bold. Such ups and downs occur in life; it's okay, no issue," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her dismissal order issued by Inspector General of Police Nilambari Jagdale, Rani, being a responsible police officer and a member of the disciplined force, was apprehended by the Vigilance Bureau on allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her dismissal order issued by Inspector General of Police Nilambari Jagdale, Rani, being a responsible police officer and a member of the disciplined force, was apprehended by the Vigilance Bureau on allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe. {{/usCountry}}

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"However, despite being in such a position, she responded to the media in a casual and flippant manner in the presence of the Vigilance Bureau officials. Such conduct has adversely affected the discipline and conduct expected from members of the police department and has also had a negative impact on the public perception of the police department," the order said.

"Such behaviour is also likely to adversely influence other police personnel. Her conduct has consequently brought disrepute to the police department," it said.

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During the period when Rani was posted as SHO, oral complaints were received from the public regarding her alleged involvement in demanding and accepting bribes in connection with the discharge of official duty, it said.

On receipt of such complaints, she was called to the DSP Dharmkot office and was reprimanded to refrain from such conduct and to discharge her duties honestly, impartially and in accordance with the prescribed rules.

She was specifically directed that no further complaint regarding such conduct should be received against her, it said.

While posted as SHO, she was allegedly involved in demanding and accepting money from people involved in the sale of narcotic substances, it said.

Under the pretext of registering cases under the NDPS Act, she called various people to the police station, threatened and intimidated them and demanded money from them, said the order.

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"Rani has not paid heed to follow the rules and has proved herself a 'black sheep' of the police department," it said

The police department should maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and such grave misconduct. Hence, her further retention in the police department is undesirable in the larger public Interest and overall credibility of the police department, it said.

She was dismissed under the provisions of Sub-rule of Rule 16.1 of the Punjab Police Rules 1934 , read with Article 311 of the Constitution of India, from service with immediate effect.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.