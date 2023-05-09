Punjab Police launch ‘Ops Vigil’ for crackdown on crime, drugs

Amidst an ongoing drive against drugs and anti-social elements, Punjab Police on Tuesday launched a two-day long statewide operation ‘OPS Vigil’ aimed at keeping a tab on drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminals. DGP Gaurav Yadav conducted a surprise check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Gurpreet Singh)

Under the operation, ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each police district to personally supervise the operation, which will conclude at 7pm on Wednesday. The CPs/SSPs were directed to mobilise at least 75 of the force to carry out this operation, according to an official release.

Director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, while interacting with the media on the sidelines of operation in Ludhiana, said all the vulnerable public places with heavy footfall including railway stations, bus stands and bazaars are being thoroughly checked by the police teams under the supervision of ADGP/IGP rank officers. “The idea behind conducting this statewide operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops to infuse fear among the anti-social elements,” he said.

He said that proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of vulnerable areas are being done by the police force. On Wednesday early morning, police teams will conduct special checking at hotels and sarais, he added.

The DGP reiterated that under chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police is committed to maintain law and order in the state at any cost. Punjab Police will not let any disruptive forces disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state, he said.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who joined SSP Sandeep Garg in SAS Nagar, said that as part of this operation inter-state and inter-district hi-tech nakas have been installed and vehicles entering and exiting are being intensively checked, while ensuring minimum inconvenience was caused to the general public. “We have strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them or checking their vehicle during the course of this operation,” he added.

He said that police teams will also visit different religious places including gurdwaras, temples, churches and mosques to review the security arrangements and ensure that CCTV cameras are installed and functioning. Meanwhile, police teams have been carrying out flag marches, especially in the vulnerable areas, as part of confidence building measures, according to the release.

DGP Gaurav Yadav conducted a surprise check at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana on Tuesday. He was accompanied by ADGP G Nageswara Rao.