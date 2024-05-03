Punjab Police seize 5kg of drugs in Amritsar, foil cross-border smuggling bid

In a significant breakthrough against cross-border narcotic smuggling operations, Punjab Police on Friday arrested a smuggler and recovered 5kg of drugs, comprising 4kg of Methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, and 1kg of heroin. Drones were used by a Pakistan-based drug smuggler to transport the drugs in Amritsar district on Friday. (File photo)

Drones were used by a Pakistan-based drug smuggler to transport the drugs.

“In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI Amritsar has apprehended one person and seized 4kg Ice (Methamphetamine) and 1kg heroin. Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at SSOC, Amritsar, and investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages. Punjab Police is committed to dismantling drug networks and making our state drug-free,” Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

On April 29, Punjab Police recorded the biggest heroin seizure of 2024 when the Jalandhar commissionerate police busted an international drug syndicate and arrested three operatives, all members of a family. 48kg of heroin was recovered. The accused are members of a syndicate actively involved in trans-border and inter-state drug smuggling. ₹21 lakh in drug money was confiscated along with a cash-counting machine and three high-end vehicles.

Yadav had posted on X: “The syndicate’s tentacles stretch across Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Canada, alongside a domestic network spanning Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat. Heroin was smuggled via the Gujarat sea route and J&K land route. Turkey-based Navpreet Singh, a resident of Beas near Amritsar is the main handler, who was also involved in a 350kg heroin seizure in 2021 by Delhi Police.”