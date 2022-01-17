Punjab polls: Congress candidate Balbir Sidhu kicks off campaign in Mohali

A day after Congress nominated sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu as its Mohali candidate, the leader on Sunday formally started his election campaign after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.

“With the almighty’s blessings and Mohali residents’ love, I have been able to perform as per their expectations, which enabled me to get elected continuously since 2007,” said the three-time MLA, adding that this time, too, the Congress will ensure a thumping victory.

Talking about his campaign, he said, “We are going into our election campaign with the works performed by us in the past years. Our agenda is very clear. We ensured development and will continue to work relentlessly after winning the polls. It’s now for the public to decide which candidate can actually work for their betterment.”

Later, he also attended prayer meetings in Sectors 67 and 68, and paid obeisance at a temple in Phase 7.

AAP’s Kulwant Singh visits voters in Phase 3B1, 3B2

Former mayor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, intensified his door-to-door campaign on Sunday.

During his visit to houses in Phases 3B1 and 3B2, Kulwant assured voters that AAP’s successful Delhi model will be implemented in Punjab immediately after the party forms its government. He said a large number of Congress workers were fed up with its policies and were switching over to the AAP.