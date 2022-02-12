Punjab polls: Daily wager, 2 labourers throw down the gauntlet in Ludhiana

Contesting elections is no longer the prerogative of the rich as notwithstanding financial constraints two labourers and a daily wager have thrown down the gauntlet to seasoned heavyweight politicians in the fray for the Punjab assembly polls.

The three candidates – Karamjit Singh, a daily wager, who has filed his nomination from Dakha constituency; Major Singh of Kohara village, a construction labourer, who will contest the elections from Sahnewal constituency; and Sundar Lal, a labourer, who is contesting on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Ludhiana south – are banking on lower-income groups to take them to victory.

Will take up issues that actually matter: Karamjit Singh

Contesting the high-stakes polls from Dakha constituency, Karamjit Singh will be going up against two-time MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Congress’ Captain Sandeep Sandhu and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate KNS Kang.

This is not the first time that the enterprising daily wager is contesting elections. Karamjit Singh had made his debut in politics 20 years ago when he had successfully contested the panchayat polls in Bholapur village.

“While the major political parties and their candidates are running a smear campaign, important issues such as education, employment and equality are being swept under the rug. If elected, I will work on these issues,” says Karamjit Singh.

Undeterred by the dearth of funds, Karamjit Singh is campaigning on his motorcycle. “I have limited resources and cannot install hoardings or hold rallies. I have to feed my family as well. Therefore, I prefer to visit villages on my motorcycle and meet people personally.”

Karamjit Singh has also refused the security, which the Election Commission provides to all candidates, saying the police should serve the public, rather than focussing on candidates.

Want to uplift farmers, labourers: Major Singh

Major Singh, who wants to be the voice of the struggling lower-income groups in the state assembly, will slug it out against heavyweights such as former SAD minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Congress candidate Vikram Bajwa and AAP’s Hardeep Singh Mundian in the Sahnewal constituency.

“I have a large group of friends and supporters who urged me to contest the polls. They arranged the nomination fee for me as I also have to run my family,” he said, adding, “I want to bring a change in the lives of labourers, farmers and daily wagers, as despite working hard, they struggle to meet ends.”

Want all labourers to have basic amenities: Sundar Lal

Samajwadi Party’s Sundar Lal is in the fray against two-time MLA Balwinder Singh Bains of the Lok Insaf Party and former SAD minister Heera Singh Gabria in Ludhiana south.

Claiming that the no party has ever done anything for labourers, Sundar Lal said, “They make promises before the election, but do nothing. Labourers in Sherpur, Giaspura and other areas are miserable. I want to change labourers’ lives and ensure that they get basic amenities, and their children are educated.”

Sundar Lal is carrying out a door-to-door campaign, which has received a good response.

