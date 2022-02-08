Punjab polls: Differently-abled to be provided transport facility on polling day

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said persons with disabilities will be provided transport facility and given priority at polling booths.

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for February 20.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday organised a webinar on sensitisation and training of poll volunteers for the facilitation of persons with disabilities.

There are 1,58,341 such voters in the state.

Raju, accompanied by Additional CEO DPS Kharbanda, said they are not leaving any stone unturned to reach out to such voters.

Raju said his office will ensure transport facility to them on the election day besides ensuring priority access to them.

He said every polling booth will have at least one wheelchair and 10 volunteers will be deployed at each booth for differently abled voters.

He directed the participants to visit the homes of such voters and urge them to participate in the Assembly polls by exercising their franchise.

