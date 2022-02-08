Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: Differently-abled to be provided transport facility on polling day
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: Differently-abled to be provided transport facility on polling day

The Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for February 20.
Representational image (Photo via @AIFoundation on Twitter)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:51 PM IST
PTI | , Chandigarh

 Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said persons with disabilities will be provided transport facility and given priority at polling booths.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Monday organised a webinar on sensitisation and training of poll volunteers for the facilitation of persons with disabilities.

There are 1,58,341 such voters in the state.

Raju, accompanied by Additional CEO DPS Kharbanda, said they are not leaving any stone unturned to reach out to such voters.

Raju said his office will ensure transport facility to them on the election day besides ensuring priority access to them.

He said every polling booth will have at least one wheelchair and 10 volunteers will be deployed at each booth for differently abled voters.

He directed the participants to visit the homes of such voters and urge them to participate in the Assembly polls by exercising their franchise. 

