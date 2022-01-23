Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab polls: High command to decide CM face, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
chandigarh news

Punjab polls: High command to decide CM face, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress takes decisions after analysing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face for the upcoming Punjab polls, says Sidhu
“Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision,” Sidhu said when asked about the Congress CM face in the Punjab polls (ANI )
Published on Jan 23, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByAsian News International, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said the party high command will decide the chief ministerial face for the upcoming assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 20.

“Congress takes decisions after analysing the qualities of every leader. I have full faith in the party. There is a party high command to decide CM face. Whatever the party high command will decide, we will accept the decision,” Sidhu told ANI when asked about the Congress CM face in the assembly elections.

The senior Congress leader slammed AAP-projected chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann in the ensuing elections who he said neither can hold a press conference nor give any statement without consulting party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP