Punjab: Pong releases 99,889 cusecs as water level exceeds limit

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 06:04 am IST

Water level rises four feet above capacity; inflow from Himachal catchments at 47,162 cusecs on Saturday

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) continue to release 99,889 cusecs of water into Beas river, nearly double the inflow from catchment areas.

The Pong reservoir’s water level stood at 1,394.05 feet , four feet above its maximum filling capacity of 1,390 feet, on Saturday. (HT)
At 5pm on Saturday, the Pong Dam recorded an inflow of 47,162 cusecs from catchment areas in Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh. Built on the Beas, the Pong reservoir’s water level stood at 1,394.05 feet — four feet above its maximum filling capacity of 1,390 feet.

As a result, 1.72 lakh cusecs of water is currently flowing in the Beas.

The Bhakra Dam’s Gobind Sagar Lake, built on Sutlej river, recorded a water level of 1,678.20 feet — just below the danger mark of 1,680 feet and 36 feet higher than the level on the same day last year. The reservoir, on Saturday, saw an inflow of 51,332 cusecs, while 70,000 cusecs were released downstream.

Meanwhile, the water flow in the Sutlej at Jalandhar’s Gidderpindi gauge dropped from 1.40 lakh cusecs on Friday to 1.05 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam, built over the Ravi river, also saw a drop in water level — from 526.39 metres on Friday to 525.019 metres on Saturday. The dam recorded an inflow of 24,947 cusecs, while 58,001 cusecs were released downstream, resulting in a river flow of 42,390 cusecs.

