Punjab: Portal reopened for subsidised crop residue mgmt machines

The Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare department has reopened the portal for farmers to avail subsidies on the procurement of crop residue management (CRM) machines. Punjab farmers can submit their online applications for the CRM machinery at agrimachinerypb.com until 5 pm on September 19. (HT File)

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the state farmers can now submit their online applications for CRM machinery at agrimachinerypb.com until 5 pm on September 19. He also appealed to farmers to take advantage of the initiative to get subsidy on machines.

He said 21,830 applications were received from farmers, cooperative societies and panchayats during the kharif season 2024-25. “The department has already issued 7,832 sanction letters for 13,107 CRM machines till date, with 5,833 machines already acquired by farmers,” he said in a statement.

The minister said the government is offering a 50% subsidy to individual farmers and an 80% subsidy to farmer groups, cooperative societies and gram panchayats for the purchase of CRM machines.