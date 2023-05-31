Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two PSPCL officials held for accepting bribe in Ludhiana

Two PSPCL officials held for accepting bribe in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested two officials, including a sub divisional officer, of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited posted in Ludhiana for allegedly accepting ₹5,000 as bribe

The complainant had approached the vigilance and alleged that the accused officials visited his factory ‘Jiwan Sons’ and demanded the bribe. (HT Photo)
The accused have been identified as sub divisional officer (SDO) Mohan Lal, and lineman Hardeep Singh. Both are posted at PSPCL Focal Point Division.

A spokesperson of the VB said that the duo has been arrested on the complaint of Lokesh Modi, a resident of Bittu colony on Tajpur Road.

The complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the accused officials visited his factory ‘Jiwan Sons’ and demanded the bribe, the official said.

The accused allegedly threatened that they would disconnect the power connection of his unit.

The complainant said that the electricity bill of his unit was pending because of his financial difficulty and PSPCL had issued disconnection orders. He alleged that both the accused had already taken bribe money of 34,000 from the complainant in installments through PhonePe on different dates and were demanding more money as a bribe.

Teams of the VB Ludhiana unit laid a trap and the lineman was arrested while taking the bribe money of 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. Later, the SDO was also arrested in the case.

The VB spokesperson said that a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been registered against both the accused at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

