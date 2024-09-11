Punjab power theft: 296 FIRs lodged, 38 employees terminated

The Punjab government registered 296 FIRs at anti-power theft police stations across the state in August and terminated 38 state power department employees, including outsourced meter-reader, for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices. Among those whose services have been terminated are 37 outsourced meter-readers and a supervisor.

Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday said regular checks and raids were being conducted across the state to curb power theft and revenue loss.

“FIRs against 90 erring consumers have been registered in Patiala Zone, 79 in Amritsar Zone, 71 in Bathinda Zone, 29 in Ludhiana Zone and 27 in Jalandhar Zone,” he informed.

Emphasizing that these FIRs were filed in line with the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the power minister said that 37 outsourced meter-readers and one supervisor have been terminated for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices in July and August.

“Corruption and power theft will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the power minister added.

The minister has issued instructions to the state power department to carry out extensive special inspections across the state in bid to prevent power theft and recover the losses incurred due to these illicit activities.