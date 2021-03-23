Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab private schools not to impose books of publishers
chandigarh news

Punjab private schools not to impose books of publishers

State school education department tells managements that if found doing so, the accreditation/no-objection certificate of the schools will be revoked
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The director, school education, has written to the managements of private schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE and Punjab School Education Board to protect the interest of students. (HT file photo)

The Punjab government has directed the managements of schools not to impose books, published by private publishers, on students studying in their schools and they should recommend the books only published by the certified institutes.

A spokesperson of the state school education department said in Chandigarh on Tuesday that the director, school education (SE), has written to the managements of all private schools affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE and Punjab School Education Board in this regard. The aim is to protect the interest of students.

According to the spokesperson, some private school managements are imposing the books published by private publishers to students in their schools and asking them to buy the books and uniforms from particular shops at exorbitant prices.

In view of the complaints, the education department issued instructions to the managements not to directly or indirectly force the students to buy books and uniforms from special shops/firms. In case of doing so, the accreditation/no-objection certificate of the schools will be revoked.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress leader Gurnam Singh Abulkhurana passes away

81% of 401 samples from Punjab show UK variant: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Rain, strong winds leave wheat, kinnow growers in Punjab worried

Rohtang tunnel closed due to snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP