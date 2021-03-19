Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge
chandigarh news

Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)

In view of the Covid spike in the state, the Punjab government will kickstart procurement operations from April 10 this year.

The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told the meeting that the department needed more time to make arrangements to ensure safe procurement amid the surge in Covid cases.

He urged the chief minister to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extension in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP