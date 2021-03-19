Punjab adds more districts to night curfew as Covid-19 spreads; schools, colleges shut till March 31
- The authorities also decided to close schools and colleges. Only medical colleges will remain open, according to the measures announced by the Punjab government.
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:45 PM IST
To contain the rising Covid-19 spread, authorities in Punjab extended the night curfew to 11 more districts where cases are rising, news agency ANI reported. The curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 6am. The authorities also decided to close schools and colleges. Only medical colleges will remain open, according to the measures announced by the Punjab government.
Kamal Haasan releases election manifesto, promises income for housewives
PTI, Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Outlining his party's manifesto, Kamal Haasan said facilitation is proposed to be made for homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean doles from government treasury.
Be careful, follow Covid-19 guidelines: Venkaiah Naidu tells MPs
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:33 PM IST
During the morning session, Naidu said while the severity has come down, reports are coming from certain states that the pandemic is spreading.
4 women farm labourers killed in horrific road crash in Telangana’s Warangal
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:26 PM IST
A seven-seater auto rickshaw which was overloaded with 19 people including the driver, collided with a van at a crossroad.
No one should have doubts about Covid-19 vaccines: Health minister
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A total of 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
Bihar to promote Kesari dal variants with lower levels of neurotoxin
By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Kesari dal’s production and sale was banned in the country in 1961 for containing a neurotoxin that causes lathyrism – a disease marked by tremors, muscular weakness, and paraplegia or paralysis affecting the lower half of the body
Covid-19 negative report mandatory to enter shopping malls in Mumbai
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:52 PM IST
All malls will have a swab collection facility starting from next week, the BMC has ruled.
ED, Kerala police on collision course over gold smuggling probe
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:36 PM IST
This comes after some of the accused in the case recently alleged that they had been forced to take big names by the ED and two police officers who were escorting the accused gave a statement mentioning that they had overheard the ED officials' threats in this regard.
IMA urges test, trace, appropriate treatment protocol to overcome second wave
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:19 PM IST
In an official statement, the Indian Medical Association also warned that people should not fall prey to the un-scientific selfish centred promotion of certain drug and procedures.
CAA implementation in Assam will be stopped if Congress comes to power: Rahul
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:42 PM IST
During the student interaction ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Gandhi urged the youth to actively participate in politics and fight for the state.
East Ladakh stand-off with China on US top official Lloyd Austin’s India agenda
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US defence secretary Lloyd Austin after 6 pm today to deepen bilateral defence cooperation and further Quad.
News updates from HT: Mallikarjun Kharge says Insurance amendment bill 'flawed'
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country: Rahul Gandhi
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
‘Every vaccine doesn't require universal immunisation': Harsh Vardhan in LS
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said it is not necessary, scientifically, to give each and every person in the country the vaccine.
Air passengers from eight states to undergo Covid-19 tests on arrival in Manipur
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The eight states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. Passengers will be allowed to leave after the collection of samples and will have to remain in isolation until they get their reports