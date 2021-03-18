These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today
Nine districts in Punjab, which have been reporting more than 100 cases of the coronavirus disease every day, will be put under extended curfew from Thursdduring the night as one of the measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. Night curfew will now be in place from 9pm to 5am, instead of 11pm to 5am, in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar.
Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday also warned of other tough measures and restrictions over the next few days as Punjab’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 2039 and the state saw 35 related deaths on Wednesday. Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough.
“I won’t be easy on the people. People may not like it, but it’s my duty,” he said, adding that he hoped the daily caseload won’t cross 3000, as projected by some experts. He also expressed the hope that all residents will cooperate and adhere to the restrictions. “For God’s sake, save the lives of Punjabis,” he urged citizens.
Also read | Focus back on Punjab’s high death rate, worries mount
He said several stringent measures, including restrictions on gatherings, will be announced after discussions with the state government’s expert Covid team over the next couple of days. A decision about restrictions on political gatherings will be taken as per the medical expert team’s advice, he added.
The chief minister also urged people to go to the doctor and get themselves tested even if they feel slightly unwell, saying citizens were going to hospitals too late. He appealed to all citizens to wear masks and maintain social distance, warning that penalties may also be enhanced if needed.
Also read | Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab has doubled, says health ministry
Meanwhile, with 35,871 Covid-19 cases and 172 related fatalities, the highest single-day rise in more than 100 days, India’s disease tally rose to over 11.47 million and its death toll mounted to 159,216, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning. As many as 36,011 infections were recorded on December 6 last year.
India, which is now the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil, has an active caseload of 252,364. The country’s recovery rate is 96.41 per cent, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest rise in child mortality, maternal deaths likely in India: Unicef report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A cop who lives for the love of the people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year, says Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to provide tax incentives against vehicle scrappage: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha calls for law to regulate online hate speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
700+ companies of central forces to be sent for Bengal polls: CRPF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To Trinamool’s ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan, PM Modi says game over
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox