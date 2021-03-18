These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today

Nine districts in Punjab, which have been reporting more than 100 cases of the coronavirus disease every day, will be put under extended curfew from Thursdduring the night as one of the measures to stop the spread of Covid-19. Night curfew will now be in place from 9pm to 5am, instead of 11pm to 5am, in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday also warned of other tough measures and restrictions over the next few days as Punjab’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 2039 and the state saw 35 related deaths on Wednesday. Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough.

“I won’t be easy on the people. People may not like it, but it’s my duty,” he said, adding that he hoped the daily caseload won’t cross 3000, as projected by some experts. He also expressed the hope that all residents will cooperate and adhere to the restrictions. “For God’s sake, save the lives of Punjabis,” he urged citizens.

He said several stringent measures, including restrictions on gatherings, will be announced after discussions with the state government’s expert Covid team over the next couple of days. A decision about restrictions on political gatherings will be taken as per the medical expert team’s advice, he added.

The chief minister also urged people to go to the doctor and get themselves tested even if they feel slightly unwell, saying citizens were going to hospitals too late. He appealed to all citizens to wear masks and maintain social distance, warning that penalties may also be enhanced if needed.

Meanwhile, with 35,871 Covid-19 cases and 172 related fatalities, the highest single-day rise in more than 100 days, India’s disease tally rose to over 11.47 million and its death toll mounted to 159,216, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday morning. As many as 36,011 infections were recorded on December 6 last year.

India, which is now the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil, has an active caseload of 252,364. The country’s recovery rate is 96.41 per cent, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed.