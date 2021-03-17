IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab has doubled, says health ministry as state’s tally crosses 2 lakh
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab has doubled, says health ministry as state’s tally crosses 2 lakh

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the daily average of Covid disease cases in Punjab was earlier at 531 and has now climbed to 1,338 in the last 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:16 PM IST

The Union health ministry pointed out on Wednesday that Punjab’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positivity rate has currently doubled to 6.8 per cent from 3.4 per cent previously, which reveals people are not adhering to the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Addressing a press conference, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan compared the Punjab positivity rate with that of India and said, “The country’s cumulative positivity rate is 5 per cent while the weekly positivity is 3 per cent. This is a worrying situation as one state (Punjab) is seeing 6.8 per cent positivity while another state (Maharashtra) has 16 per cent positivity.”

Bhushan said the daily average of Covid disease cases in Punjab was earlier at 531 and has now climbed to 1,338 in the last 15 days. The capital city of Chandigarh also saw its positivity rate increase from 3.5 per cent to 7 per cent and the daily average of cases have increased more than twice from 49 (on March 1) to 111(on March 15), he added. “Covid-19 tests in Chandigarh are coming up and going down and hence there is no distinct trend. We would want a distinct increasing trend of tests in which RT-PCR’s share is substantially higher than the present 40 per cent,” Bhushan said.


Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid disease cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin. On Tuesday, 1,475 fresh cases and 38 deaths were reported. On Monday, 1,843 cases were recorded - which was the highest in more than six months. Currently, nine districts in Punjab are observing night curfew from 11pm to 5am and the state’s education department has postponed board examinations for class 10 and 12 to May 4 and May 24, respectively.

Also Read| Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states

As the overall situation in Punjab has been worsening for nearly a month, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday appealed to the central government to review its immunisation strategy and vaccinate all age groups in selected areas of the state- where weekly testing shows a doubling of positivity rate, according to news agency PTI. Singh, who was a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covid-19 review meeting with all chief ministers, said the cases have been on the rise in Punjab due to people showing laxity in following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus punjab
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
Punjab has so far recorded over 2,00,000 Covid cases of which 6,137 people have died, 182,283 have recovered and active cases are at 11,942, according to the state’s health department bulletin.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab has doubled, says health ministry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the daily average of Covid disease cases in Punjab was earlier at 531 and has now climbed to 1,338 in the last 15 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Speaker told the House that if any official provided wrong information, a motion of privilege will be brought against him/her in the assembly. (Ht file photo)
The Speaker told the House that if any official provided wrong information, a motion of privilege will be brought against him/her in the assembly. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana Speaker warns officials against tabling misleading info in assembly

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Warns of invoking breach privilege provision against erring officials after incorrect reply to question on industries was tabled in House in November last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
The comptroller and auditor general report says the golf course developed on government land with government resources at the third battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Hisar, was allowed for use by private persons in an unauthorised manner for five years. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

CAG sees red on Hisar golf greens

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Comptroller and auditor general seeks fixing of responsibility for illegal use of land for teeing off at Haryana Armed Police, Hisar, golf course and revenue of 80.87 lakh generated by its management committee was kept outside the government account
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
Samalkha Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokar faces allegations of tax evasion and owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. (Ht file photo)
chandigarh news

ED, IT teams raid Samalkha Congress MLA Chhokar’s properties in Haryana

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The raids are being carried out at Dharam Singh Chhokar’s house in Samalkha, fuel station in Panipat and properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
Kumar was lodged in the Sonepat jail for 30 days before being released and is a co-accused in cases against labour activist Nodeep Kaur, who was released from the Karnal jail on bail on February 26.(Shutterstock/HT Archive)
chandigarh news

HC orders probe into ‘custodial torture’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:34 AM IST
  • The probe was ordered after labour activist Shiv Kumar alleged torture in jail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
(The number of active cases in the state also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.)
chandigarh news

38 more deaths, 1,475 Covid cases in Punjab

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Hoshiarpur reported a maximum 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana 245, Patiala 197, Mohali 192 and SBS Nagar 132
READ FULL STORY
Close
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
At a meeting attended by top officials of the state food department and the FCI, it was clarified that a move for tightening quality checks was at a proposal stage and a nod from the Union food and public distribution ministry was awaited. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Foodgrain procurement: Existing quality norms to apply but land record a must, FCI tells Punjab

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:27 AM IST
It was not practical for farmers to get land records in a short span of time, says Punjab minister Ashu
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 16,883 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Panchkula so far. (HT FILE)
As many as 16,883 senior citizens have been vaccinated in Panchkula so far. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

96 test +ve for Covid in Panchkula, highest since November surge

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Just within 16 days in March, the district has reported 624 cases, nearly double the cases in February (313), which has taken the total to 11,468
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
Punjab and Haryana High court. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

No violation of statutory provisions in Kishor appointment by Punjab: HC

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The bench, while dismissing the plea, said that it was of the firm opinion that the petitioners had no locus to challenge the appointment
READ FULL STORY
Close
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
At many villages, senior citizens who had already been vaccinated, encouraged others to come forward to get the shot. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

20,500 get jabbed in Ambala during mega vaccination drive

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The district achieved the highest numbers across Haryana, achieved double the target set by government
READ FULL STORY
Close
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In both the cases, unidentified men on two-wheelers snatched the women’s purses. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Two women fall prey to snatchers in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:48 PM IST
No arrests have been made so far, but the police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn tells PGIMER to stop paint work on heritage buildings

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:47 PM IST
In the letter addressed to the PGIMER director, the urban planning department pointed out that the campus is enlisted as a Grade-2 heritage precinct, where not external changes are allowed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
The district administration will rope in medical staff, including doctors and paramedical staff, on contractual terms as per the norms. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mohali admn gears up to manage patient load amid Covid surge

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The number of active cases has shot up from 636 on March 1 to 1,442 on March 16 and recovery rate has dropped from 95% to 91.7% in the same period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7
chandigarh news

Mystery shrouds youth’s death at hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 7

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Police said the 22-year-old from Dera Bassi had checked into the hotel around 3:40pm along with a woman friend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said in view of the gravity of the complaints received, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs. (HT FILE)
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said in view of the gravity of the complaints received, he has written to Haryana accountant general (AG), requesting to audit past five years’ records and accounts of both the MCs. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Haryana urban local bodies minister Anil Vij on Tuesday admitted in the Vidhan Sabha that he has received numerous complaints regarding the functioning of Gurugram and Faridabad municipal corporations (MCs)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP