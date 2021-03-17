Maharashtra, UP, Telangana: What PM Modi observed about Covid-19 in these states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually interacted with the chief ministers of states and Union territories and reviewed the Covid-19 situation of the country. This is the first meeting between the PM and the state authorities after India began its vaccination drive. During his interaction with the CMs which comes in the backdrop of a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, the prime minister mentioned certain states in various regards.
'We have to stop Covid-19 second wave': PM Modi's 5-point plan to states, UTs
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab
PM Modi mentioned Maharashtra, Punjab as a few states where cases have been increasing. “In many states, cases are increasing after coming down briefly. Some names were mentioned like Maharashtra, Punjab,” he said. Then he said the case positivity rate is very high in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The number of cases is also increasing, he said.
Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh
The contacts of every infected person have to be tracked as soon as possible. Taking the name of Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that these states are mostly depending on an antigen test, instead of RT-PCR tests. This needs to be changed. RT-PCR tests must be 70 per cent of all tests, PM Modi said.
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
“Over 10 per cent vaccines of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been wasted. Uttar Pradesh too has similar figures. Vaccine wastage should be reviewed. It should be monitored every evening,” PM Modi said urging states to concentrate on local planning.
