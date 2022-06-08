Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: PWD SDO, junior engineer suspended over negligence

Notably, a video of the construction work being carried out under the supervision of officer and employee concerned was widely circulated, which reflected negligence on the part of the officials
Acting on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sub-divisional engineer Sukhpreet Singh and junior engineer Naveen Kumar of PWD’s Construction Division 3, Bathinda, have been suspended from their duty with immediate effect (PTI)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Acting on the instructions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, sub-divisional engineer Sukhpreet Singh and junior engineer Naveen Kumar of PWD’s Construction Division 3, Bathinda, have been suspended from their duty with immediate effect under Rule 4 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules.

Notably, a video of the construction work being carried out under the supervision of the officer and employee concerned was widely circulated, which reflected negligence on the part of the officials. After a probe in the case, it was decided to suspend the duo.

Public works minister Harbhajan Singh said the state government would not tolerate any negligence in duty on the part of any government employee or official.

He said the headquarters of duo would be the office of the chief engineer (headquarters), Patiala, during the suspension and they will not leave the headquarters without the permission of chief engineer.

