Punjab: Rainy weekend on the cards

The month of January is set to end on a rainy note in Punjab, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall at isolated places on Saturday night, followed by more showers on Sunday. The IMD has also warned of dense fog in several districts, which may affect visibility during late night and early morning hours. (HT Photo)

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by IMD, a fresh Western Disturbance is about to impact north India. However, it is expected to be weaker compared to the previous two disturbances that affected the region over the past week.

The IMD has attributed the wet weather to the ongoing western disturbance, seen as a cyclonic circulation over northeast Iran, coupled with the influence of subtropical westerly jet streams prevailing over north India.

“Light to moderate rainfall is likely at few places on February 1 while rainfall activity will be at isolated places on January 31 and February 2 in the state,” reads the IMD forecast.

After a largely dry start to January, the state has recorded 80% surplus rain in January. The state-wise data from IMD shows Punjab received 34.3 mm rain between January 1 and 30 against a normal of 19.1 mm.

On Friday, the weather remained dry across the state, with several places recording above normal minimum temperatures the previous night. Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C, followed by Anandpur Sahib at 9°C, and Patiala and Chandigarh at 8.8°C.

Bathinda was the coldest at night at 5.5°C. The department said there would be no significant change in the minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours, though a rise of 3-4°C is likely in the coming days.