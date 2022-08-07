Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP meets Sitharaman to discuss state’s fiscal roadblocks

Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP meets Sitharaman to discuss state’s fiscal roadblocks

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 04:23 PM IST
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney dis­cussed with Nirmala Sitharaman the issue of the increasing state debt of ₹2.63 trillion – 45.88% of the GSDP
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the settling of issues pertaining to the goods and services tax (GST) on the Gurdwara Sarai, and also steps to help improve the fiscal health of his state.

Sahney, having got the clarification that there is no GST on the gurdwara, stated that Punjab is the biggest contributor to national buffer stoc­ks and contributes about 250 lakh MT of food grains to it every year. To achie­ve this objective, the state has been availing cash cred­it limits (CCLs) from a consortium of ba­nks after due approv­al from the Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry.

Sahney requested Sitharaman to facilitate CCL and short-term loans at lower rates for Punjab, and also requested that the central government should contribute 1,500 per acre to check stubble burning, one of the major causes of air pollution in the national capital resgion during winters; the Punjab and Delhi governments have already agreed to pay 500 per acre in this regard.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read:Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to raise legal guarantee to MSP, farm debt at NITI Aayog meeting

The MP also dis­cussed the issue of the increasing state debt of 2.63 trillion – 45.88% of the gross state domestic product.

“Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to consider all the requests, especially the cash cred­it loan at lower int­erest rates for the proc­urement of good grai­ns,” Sahney said after the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP