Punjab records 104 farm fires, air quality improves drastically

The farm fire cases have dropped drastically in the past two days as the state reported only 104 cases of stubble burning on Saturday. The farm fire cases have dropped drastically in the past two days as Punjab reported only 104 cases of stubble burning on Saturday. (PTI File Photo)

Moreover, with overnight rainfall, the smog was also cleared in most parts of the state. Even the air quality in Punjab improved with most of the cities reporting air quality index in ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ category.

Bathinda, which remained most polluted with AQI over 300 in past days, reported an AQI of 60, which falls in ‘satisfactory’ category. Jalandhar also reported AQI of 55 in the same category followed by Patiala 52.

Ludhiana recorded an AQI of 45 in ‘good’ category followed by Rupnagar 47.

Both Amritsar and Mandi Gobindgarh had AQI level in moderate category with 111 and 147, respectively.

Sangrur topped the chart with 43 cases followed by 22 in Mansa, 13 in Fazilka, 8 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 4 each in Muktsar and Ludhiana, 3 each in Bathinda, Patiala and Malerkotla. Ferozepur reported only one case of stubble burning.

The state reported 4,156 and 3,916 farm fires on November 11 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The total cases reported in the state during the corresponding period in 2022 and 2021 were 36,761 and 55,573 cases, respectively.

Light to moderate rainfall across the state has given major relief from raging farm fires as only six active cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab on Friday.

One of the officials said the rainfall coupled with stringent implementation of the action plan have played a significant role in controlling the stubble burning cases.

“Nearly 15% of paddy crop harvesting is remaining and it is estimated that it will be completed by next week,” an official said.

One of the PPCB officials said the improvement in the AQI before Diwali is a major relief.

“We were expecting high pollution on Diwali this year as the air quality in the state had reached alarming level for the past one month due to stubble burning in the state. However, the rainfall and reportage of lesser number of farm fires came as a boon just before Diwali,” he said.

Meanwhile, the board and district administrations have appealed to people to celebrate green and eco-friendly Diwali and burst crackers within a two-hour window given by the state government from 8pm to10pm.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal urged people to adhere to the directions of the government of bursting crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm

“The residents must join hands with the government in its effort to wipe out noise and air pollution completely,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON