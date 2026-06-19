Punjab records 15% dip in maternal mortality ratio: Data

Punjab has reported a significant reduction in maternal mortality, with the state’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) declining to 94 in 2025-26 from 111 in the previous year, according to data compiled by the state health department. Despite the progress, Punjab continues to remain above the national MMR of 88 deaths per 1,00,000 live births. (Shutterstock)

The decline of nearly 15% marks the third consecutive year of improvement in maternal health outcomes across the state.

The state had recorded an MMR of 117 in 2023-24, which dropped to 111 in 2024-25 and has now reached 94. Despite the progress, Punjab continues to remain above the national MMR of 88 deaths per 1,00,000 live births.

The number of maternal deaths also witnessed a notable decline. Punjab recorded 299 maternal deaths during 2025-26, compared to 357 in the previous year, resulting in 58 fewer deaths, according to the health department report seen by HT.

Among the best-performing districts, Barnala emerged as the most improved, with its MMR plunging from 127.5 to 27.9. Significant reductions were also recorded in Malerkotla, where the ratio dropped from 97.6 to 48.6, and Faridkot, where it declined from 97.1 to 45.5. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar nearly halved its MMR from 56 to 28.3, while Ferozepur reduced its ratio from an alarming 440.5 to 177. Gurdaspur also registered substantial improvement, bringing its MMR down from 166.6 to 96.2.

However, the gains were uneven across districts. Mansa recorded one of the steepest increases in maternal mortality, with its MMR rising from 101.4 to 159.5. Moga’s MMR increased from 68.4 to 122.4, while Bathinda’s rose from 75.5 to 114.7. Tarn Taran, Muktsar and Fazilka also reported higher mortality ratios compared to the previous year.

Ludhiana reported the highest number of maternal deaths in the state at 38, followed by Amritsar with 29. Jalandhar and Kapurthala recorded 22 deaths each, Bathinda reported 21 and Hoshiarpur 17. Patiala saw a decline in maternal deaths, reporting 13 compared to 16 a year earlier.

A review of 289 maternal deaths highlighted that the post-partum period remains the most vulnerable stage for mothers. Nearly seven out of every 10 maternal deaths occurred after delivery. The analysis found that 69.2% of deaths took place in the post-delivery period, 27.7% during pregnancy and only 2.8% during childbirth. One maternal death was linked to abortion-related complications, according to the report.

Health officials identified multiple factors contributing to maternal mortality, including delayed registration of pregnancies, inadequate antenatal monitoring, high prevalence of anaemia and difficulties in tracking pregnant women who migrate across districts or states. Officials also pointed to challenges in monitoring women receiving care in private hospitals, where follow-up data is often limited.

The department has raised concerns over inconsistencies in obstetric care practices, particularly in the private sector. High Caesarean-section rates have been flagged as an area requiring closer scrutiny. To address this, authorities plan to conduct regular audits of C-section deliveries and involve experts from professional medical bodies in maternal death review meetings.

Another concern highlighted in the report is the persistence of home deliveries despite widespread availability of institutional healthcare services. Ludhiana reported the highest number of home deliveries at 138, followed by Bathinda with 62. Pathankot recorded 31 home deliveries, while Jalandhar and Moga reported 25 each.

Health authorities believe that improving institutional delivery rates, ensuring timely referral of high-risk pregnancies and strengthening post-partum care will be critical in further reducing maternal mortality. The department has outlined a strategy focused on universal antenatal care coverage, compulsory registration of pregnancies during the first trimester, enhanced door-to-door monitoring by ASHA workers and routine haemoglobin and blood pressure checks during every antenatal visit.

Officials said special attention would be given to migrant pregnant women, high-risk pregnancies and coordination between government and private healthcare providers to ensure that no woman is lost to follow-up during pregnancy or after childbirth.

Director, health and family welfare Dr Aditi Salaria and health minister Dr Balbir Singh could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.